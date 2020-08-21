Wyoming athletics aiming for $1 million with new fundraising campaign

UW is allowing football season ticket holders to either request a refund of their ticket purchase or use it as a credit toward a future football season or the upcoming basketball season. For any season ticket holders who decide to allow the school to keep their payment as a donation, that money will also be applied to the campaign.

As of Friday, the campaign had raised more than $184,000 from more than 145 donations, according to the campaign’s website. The money from the campaign will be used to fund the various needs of UW’s student-athletes, including meals, sports medicine and academic services, Welniak said. The money could also be used to fund additional scholarships following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to all fall-sport athletes.