Wyoming athletics' official retail vendor among businesses feeling coronavirus effects

LARAMIE -- The halt America is facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has taken an economic toll with many businesses losing out on significant revenue after being forced to shut their doors for the time being.
The official retail vendor of Wyoming athletics hasn't been immune to the effects.
The Brown & Gold Outlet has been around since 1995 and includes locations in Laramie and Cheyenne. The stores, which have been owned by Matt Lehning and his wife, Nicole, ever since the couple bought the business in 2017, sell screen-printed shirts, hats and just about every other Cowboys-themed product in between.
But those sales have dropped off significantly since health and government officials began ordering the closure of non-essential businesses weeks ago in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has grown to more than 500,000 confirmed cases nationally, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University, and 253 cases in Wyoming.
“I would say we’re probably down 70 percent (in gross sales) if I was to just toss a number out there,” said Lehning, a defensive back at UW in the late 1990s. “I would probably assume April is going to be more. This all hit us really in the middle of March, so April is probably going to be substantially more than that unfortunately.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently extended his public health orders keeping schools and most non-essential businesses closed through the end of April. Lehning said the Brown & Gold Outlet in Cheyenne has been closed, but the store in Laramie is operating with limited hours in part because a statewide stay-at-home order has yet to be issued.
Lehning said the store isn’t allowing more than 10 people inside at a time in following the guidelines of Gordon's public gatherings prohibition, though that much foot traffic has been rare of late. Lehning said the primary reason for keeping the Laramie store open is so that he and his employees can fill online orders.
“Just trying to take all the precautions necessary that everybody is probably taking,” Lehning said.
Lehning said online orders were steady in March and that April is “on track to probably be a little better” than normal. Still, if businesses like his aren’t able to open back up to full operation for the rest of spring and into the summer, Lehning said he’s projecting a 60-percent reduction in gross sales for his stores over the next three months.
“We’re very thankful for what we’ve gotten and for all of our Cowboys fans out there,” Lehning said. “It’s just one of those scary times that I think a lot of families are buying what they absolutely need right now. There’s just so much of the uncertainty out there.”
The bottom line could be impacted even more if there’s no football this fall, which is usually peak season for the Lehnings’ business given game days draw thousands of fans to Laramie from around -- and outside of -- the state. The Brown & Gold Outlet has another store inside War Memorial Stadium as well as four other locations scattered around the premises.
The stadium locations are only open during the season, and the athletic department gets a cut of the profits. But Lehning said roughly 20 percent of the business’ annual sales come from the on-campus locations, which also include a store inside the Arena-Auditorium.
Lehning declined to get into specific year-end revenue numbers, but he said football season alone accounts for approximately 35 percent of the Brown & Gold Outlet’s retail each year, an amount that can fluctuate depending on different variables throughout the course of a season.
UW has six home games on its 2020 schedule, including Power Five opponent Utah on Sept. 19 and a matchup with reigning Mountain West champion Boise State on Nov. 21.
“Last year of course was one of our better years, but it all just depends,” Lehning said. “There’s all kinds of factors that actually go into it. Who do you play in November? Are the roads actually open in November?
“I’m really hoping by July we’ve announced that we’re actually on for football. If it’s not there for all of us, it’s going to be … I don’t even want to go there as far as talking about the possibility.”
Lehning said it’s not uncommon for the stores to have as many as 50 employees during peak season, most of which are students and other part-timers. They have less than 10 at the moment, which Lehning said includes a full-time manager along with he and his wife.
“It’s of course affected a whole community in all aspects,” said Lehning, who added he hopes to eventually rehire his former employees. “As far as our business goes, yeah, there’s the foot traffic. And there’s not a whole lot of events going on in town with everything getting canceled. It has affected us tremendously just like everybody I’m sure.”
