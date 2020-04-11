Wyoming athletics' official retail vendor among businesses feeling coronavirus effects

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently extended his public health orders keeping schools and most non-essential businesses closed through the end of April. Lehning said the Brown & Gold Outlet in Cheyenne has been closed, but the store in Laramie is operating with limited hours in part because a statewide stay-at-home order has yet to be issued.

Lehning said the store isn’t allowing more than 10 people inside at a time in following the guidelines of Gordon's public gatherings prohibition, though that much foot traffic has been rare of late. Lehning said the primary reason for keeping the Laramie store open is so that he and his employees can fill online orders.

“Just trying to take all the precautions necessary that everybody is probably taking,” Lehning said.

Lehning said online orders were steady in March and that April is “on track to probably be a little better” than normal. Still, if businesses like his aren’t able to open back up to full operation for the rest of spring and into the summer, Lehning said he’s projecting a 60-percent reduction in gross sales for his stores over the next three months.