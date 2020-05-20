Wyoming athletics turn in high single-year APR score

"It speaks to the commitment we have from our coaching staffs to both recruit quality student-athletes and to emphasize to their student-athletes the importance of academic achievement, and we can't thank the UW faculty enough for the support they provide to our student-athletes to help them reach their educational goals."

Both golf teams, both track and field teams, both cross country teams, women's basketball, women's soccer, women's swimming and diving, women's tennis and women's volleyball all achieved perfect single-year scores of 1,000. Women's basketball (1,000), women's golf (1,000), men's golf (1,000), women's soccer (998), women's cross country (996), women's track and field (996), women's volleyball (995), wrestling (980) and football (969) all recorded the highest four-year scores in school history.

It's the first time women's basketball has ever achieved a perfect multiyear score. Men's golf did it for the eighth straight year while women's golf has achieved it three consecutive years.

Men's swimming and diving, wrestling and football turned in single-year scores of 991, 980 and 969, respectively. Men's basketball recorded the lowest single-year score of any UW team at 918, but the program's multiyear score of 960 is well above the 930 mark needed to be eligible for the postseason.