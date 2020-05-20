Wyoming athletics turn in high single-year APR score

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming's athletic programs posted a single-year score of 990 for the 2018-19 academic year in the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) data.
Eleven teams turned in perfect single-year scores of 1,000 while nine teams recorded the highest multiyear scores in program history in the latest APR data, which was released by the NCAA on Tuesday. APR is calculated annually at each Division I school as a benchmark for academic achievement and determines postseason eligibility.
Multiyear scores are based on the academic performance over the most recent four-year period, which began with the 2015-16 academic year. In order to be eligible for the 2020-21 postseason, teams are required to have a multiyear score of at least 930.
UW's single-year score was just two points lower than what the Cowboys posted for the 2017-18 academic year, which was the highest in school history.
"First of all, I want to give credit to our student-athletes and recognize them for their hard work and dedication in the classroom," UW athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "These high APR scores are also a testament to the Office of Academic Support within our department and the services they provide to our student-athletes to help them reach their academic goals.
"It speaks to the commitment we have from our coaching staffs to both recruit quality student-athletes and to emphasize to their student-athletes the importance of academic achievement, and we can't thank the UW faculty enough for the support they provide to our student-athletes to help them reach their educational goals."
Both golf teams, both track and field teams, both cross country teams, women's basketball, women's soccer, women's swimming and diving, women's tennis and women's volleyball all achieved perfect single-year scores of 1,000. Women's basketball (1,000), women's golf (1,000), men's golf (1,000), women's soccer (998), women's cross country (996), women's track and field (996), women's volleyball (995), wrestling (980) and football (969) all recorded the highest four-year scores in school history.
It's the first time women's basketball has ever achieved a perfect multiyear score. Men's golf did it for the eighth straight year while women's golf has achieved it three consecutive years.
Men's swimming and diving, wrestling and football turned in single-year scores of 991, 980 and 969, respectively. Men's basketball recorded the lowest single-year score of any UW team at 918, but the program's multiyear score of 960 is well above the 930 mark needed to be eligible for the postseason.
According to the NCAA, which has been keeping track of APR since the 2003-04 academic year, member institutions chose 930 as the cutline because that score averages out to a 50-percent graduation rate for teams at that APR level. No UW team posted a four-year score lower than 960.
As for how the APR is calculated, each student-athlete receiving financial aid related to athletics gets one point for being enrolled in school and another point for being academically eligible. A team’s total number of points is divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to determine its score.
