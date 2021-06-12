Wyoming Cowboys bring depth, experience to 2021 College National Finals Rodeo

Joining them at this year’s college finals — the week-long event begins Sunday — are two more dual-event Cowboys in Seth Peterson and Chadron Coffield, both of whom will compete in steer wrestling and tie-down.

With Staudt, Peterson and Coffield all competing in two events, the Cowboys have a chance to pile up some points in the timed events.

“It’s exciting that all three of those guys will have a chance at the all-around,” Clark said. “I don’t want to brag on them too much, but they’re capable of doing great (at the CNFR). You have to have some luck, draw the right ones and stay behind the barrier, but we’re really confident that they’ll do a good job.”

They did that all season. Staudt, Peterson and Coffield combined to nine regional rodeos and at least one of them finished in the top two in eight of the 10 rodeos.

Proffit was even more impressive in bareback riding. The former four-time state wrestling champ won the bareback competition at seven rodeos and finished in the top four all 10 times.

“Donny is just fun to watch because he’s going to let it all hang out and really go at ‘em,” Clark exclaimed.