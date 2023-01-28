 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN'S TRACK

Wyoming Cowboys' Jaymison Cox sets school record in 400-meter dash

The University of Wyoming's Jaymison Cox set a new school record in the 400-meter dash on Friday at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colorado.

Cox, a junior from Powell, crossed the finish line in 47.46 seconds to place third in the event and set a new Cowboy standard. Cox broke the record of Seth Billy, who ran a 47.68 in 2002.

Also at the meet, junior Asefa Wetzel (Star Valley) finished second in the mile run with a time of 4:14.73, followed by freshman teammate Ryan Holtzen, who was third with a 4:16.34.

In the 3,000-meter run, UW freshman Jacob White placed second with a time of 8:34.57 and sophomore Trevor Stephens (Cheyenne Central) finished third in 8:36.39.

Jaymison Cox headshot

Cox
