Wyoming Cowboys' Jimmy Dales is named Mountain West Golfer of the Week

University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore Jimmy Dales capped an outstanding week by winning Mountain West Golfer of the Week honors on Thursday.
Dales helped lead the Cowboys to the team title at the inaugural Wyoming Desert Match Play over the weekend in Palm Desert, California. Dales went 3-0 as UW defeated Denver, top seed San Francisco in the semifinals and No. 2 seed Boise State in the championship.
Dales then was selected to compete in the Genesis Invitational College Showcase in Los Angeles on Monday. Dales carded an even-par 71 to finish fifth in the event.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
