Wyoming Cowboys Kareem Mersal finishes 16th in long jump at NCAA championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Kareem Mersal’s championship flight encountered some unexpected turbulence.

Needing a big mark on his third attempt in the men’s long jump final, Mersal hit the jets on the runway and suffered a hamstring injury while scratching and crash-landing in the sand pit.

Wyoming’s sophomore standout had to settle for All-American second team honors, finishing 16th at the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Wednesday night at Hayward Field.

Mersal, the Mountain West champion, had a mark of 24 feet, 6.5 inches on his second attempt after a leap of 23-07.25 on his first attempt.

“I have not had issues all season long,” Mersal said of the hamstring injury after limping out of the stadium. “It was getting kind of tight at the end of the season overusing it, but nothing to worry about until I probably tensed myself up and pushed myself on the last one, which I shouldn’t do. I wasn’t relaxed.”

Mersal said he would not have been able to continue even if he had not scratched and made the distance to make the cut down to the final eight.

Tennessee freshman Wayne Pinnock, the indoor national champion, added the outdoor title to his impressive resume by winning with a mark of 26-03.

Mersal broke his own UW record with a mark of 25-10 at the NCAA West Prelims to finish second and clinch his spot in the national championship field. That mark would have been good for fifth in the final had he been able to match it Wednesday.

“A little bit disappointing at this meet, but looking at his overall year it has been a very successful year,” said UW associate head Quincy Howe, who won eight conference titles and was a two-time All-American during his hall of fame career with the Cowboys. “And there’s a lot left, so we’re excited to get back to work.”

New Mexico will host the 2023 indoor national championships in Albuquerque and Texas will host the 2023 outdoor national championships in Austin. Mersal will have a chance to compete in both events next year if he continues to develop and stays healthy.

Hayward Field will host the World Athletics Championships next month and the NCAAs in 2024 when Mersal is a senior.

“It’s unlike any other meet. Not necessarily the actual performing, but just the pageantry around it,” Howe said. “So coming in as a sophomore will bode very well for him in the future knowing what it’s about and knowing how to get up and stay up for the actual events.

“It’s been great to see him on this big stage, especially this year when the world championships is being hosted here just four weeks later. It’s been a great experience.”

UW’s Nathan Reid will compete in the discus final on Friday. On the women’s side, Anna Gibson (Jackson) will compete for Washington in the 1,500 and Aubrey Frentheway (Cheyenne Central) will compete for BYU in the 10,000.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.