Wyoming Cowboys set to face Indiana Hoosiers in NCAA Tournament's "First Four"

DAYTON, Ohio – Jeff Linder peeked down on the court from the concourse level at the Arena-Auditorium an hour before the season tipped off on Nov. 10.

Wyoming’s second-year head coach felt good about his team, but was a little nervous about facing an explosive offense on opening night.

The Pokes smothered Detroit Mercy by 38 points to set the tone for an impressive non-conference run that put them in position to be considered for a postseason tournament.

After a three-week pause due to COVID-19 issues, the Cowboys – picked to finish tied for eighth in the preseason Mountain West poll – contended for the conference title for most of the season before fading while playing four games in eight days to finish the regular season.

Following the whirlwind of returning to Laramie from Las Vegas after the Mountain West Tournament and celebrating the program’s first at-large invitation to the Big Dance in two decades, Linder proudly soaked it in as the Cowboys took the court for an NCAA Tournament practice Monday night.

UW will play Indiana in the First Four on Tuesday at Dayton Arena (7:10 p.m., truTV) to determine which No. 12 seed advances in the East Region bracket to play No. 5 St. Mary’s in the round of 64 on Thursday in Portland.

“An at-large bid is really hard to get. There’s 365 Division I teams. To be in that conversation and put ourselves in that position is just a testament to those players,” Linder said. “Our schedule has prepared us for this. We’re just going to have to go out and figure out how to play our best.

“We’re going to enjoy it,” he continued. “Not much is going to change in a one-day turnaround. We’re going to have to go do what we do better than Indiana does.”

The Cowboys (25-8), who finished fourth in the Mountain West, enjoyed vocal fan support at the conference tournament this weekend.

The Hoosiers (20-13), the ninth-place finishers in the Big Ten, will have the home-crowd advantage with Dayton only being a two-hour drive from Indianapolis.

“Obviously Indiana is a blue-blood program, basically. Very storied, very good program,” said UW shooting guard Drake Jeffries, who grew up in Matton, Ill., and expects to have carloads of family and friends making the four-hour drive to the game. “It’s basically going to be almost like a home game for them. We’re expecting a lot of Indiana fans to be here.”

UW will need its two all-Mountain West first team players, Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, to play at the level they did to get the program ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll before road losses to New Mexico and UNLV put them on the bubble.

Maldonado (18.4 ppg, 6.3 apg) will try to control the tempo and Ike (19.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg) will try to regain his shooting touch against talented counterparts Xavier Johnson (12.3 ppg, 5.0 apg) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg).

“He reminds me of myself a lot because he’s left-handed,” Ike said of Jackson-Davis. “So I understand a little bit of those tendencies. Just watching his game, I like the way he plays and I like how physical he is. It should be a good matchup.”

Jeffries, Xavier DuSell and Brendan Wenzel are hoping to get some more separation from the Hoosiers’ defenders, who only had 48 hours to learn a scouting report Boise State had memorized in the Mountain West Tournament semifinal.

“They’re well-balanced. You don’t win 25 games not being well-balanced,” Indiana head coach Mike Wooden said of the Pokes. “We’ve got to commit for 40 minutes. It’s how I look at it on both ends of the floor. Compete, man, in order to come out of here with a win.”

The nation will be taking a peek at the First Four before filling out the traditional 64-team brackets.

UW is looking for its first NCAA Tournament victory since beating Gonzaga in 2002.

“Hopefully we can put on a show,” Jeffries said. “and show the country what Cowboy basketball is about.”

