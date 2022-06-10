Wyoming Cowboys sophomore Nathan Reid places 23rd in NCAA discus final

EUGENE, Ore. – Nathan Reid never felt comfortable at Hayward Field.

But the developing Wyoming sophomore still has lofty aspirations about returning to this stage to redeem himself after finishing 23rd in the 24-man men’s discus final Friday night at the NCAA Track & Field Championships.

“I think I can win the title before I’m done,” Reid said after a disappointing walk out of the stadium into the athlete-media mixed zone.

Reid’s best throw of the night came on his third and final attempt when he posted a mark of 163 feet, 5 inches. He opened the meet with a throw of 159-08 and fouled on his second attempt.

“I made a lot of technical mishaps and that’s what gave me my performance,” Reid said.

Reid’s first practice throw went into the net. He walked over to the west grandstands to refocus with UW throws coach Carrie Lane and then tried to mop up some of the rain water in the circle before his shaky second practice throw.

“I think it’s good for the future,” Reid said of the experience. “I probably learned how to throw when the ring is wet and the environment is wet.”

Virginia freshman Claudio Romero won the national championship with a throw of 217-01 to edge Cal freshman Alekna Mykolas (217-00). Colorado State’s Jackson Morris, the Mountain West champion, was 21st with a throw of 174-03.

Entering the NCAA West Prelims, Reid was seeded 40th out of the 48 competitors and threw a personal best 182-04 to finish 10th and qualify for the outdoor national championships.

In 2021, Colton Paller won the MW title and earned first-team All-American honors for the Cowboys as a senior by finishing seventh in the NCAA Championships with a throw of 186-06.

“What is necessary is me honing in on the technique I’ve learned so far and building on it,” Reid, who is from Kingston, Jamaica, said of his plan to be more comfortable in the championship spotlight in the future.

UW's other NCAA qualifier, long jumper Kareem Mersal, earned All-American second-team honors by placing 16th during Wednesday's final.

