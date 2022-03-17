Wyoming Cowboys start strong at NCAA Wrestling Championships

University of Wyoming wrestlers went 3-1 in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday in Detroit.

Jacob Wright, who is seeded No. 12 at 157 pounds, got things started for the Cowboys with a 6-1 decision over No. 21 Chase Saldate of Michigan State.

At 174, No. 20 Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) lost to No. 13 seed Matt Finesilver of Duke.

The Cowboys got back on track at 184 when No. 21 Tate Samuelson upset No. 12 Brit Wilson of Illinois in overtime.

At 197, returning All-American Stephen Buchanan, who is seeded No. 2, advanced to the second round with a 2-0 decision over Army's JT Brown.

First-round wrestlebacks and second-round action took place later Thursday.

