Wyoming Cowboys track & field is 3rd after two days at Mountain West Championship

The University of Wyoming men's track and field team found itself in third place after Day Two of the Mountain West Outdoor Championships late Friday in Fresno, California, thanks to a trio of runner-up finishes.
The Cowboys got silver medals from Kareem Mersal in the long jump (23 feet, 2.5 inches), Hap Frketich in the hammer throw (195-03) and Albert Steiner (Laramie) in the steeplechase (8 minutes, 57.12 seconds).
In addition, Colton Paller placed third in the shot put (52-08.25) Alec Richardson (Riverton) finished fourth in the long jump with a season-best jump of 23-01.75, Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) was fifth in the high jump (6-07) and Sage Coventry (Kelly Walsh) was sixth in the decathlon with 6,426 points.
For the Cowgirls, Addison Henry placed fifth in the shot put (49-00.25).
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
