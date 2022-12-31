Wyoming Cowboys wrestler Jacob Wright wins Soldier Salute title in Iowa

University of Wyoming grad student Jacob Wright won both his matches Saturday at the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa, to win the title at 157 pounds. It's the second gold-medal performance of the season for Wright, who won the Reno Tournament of Champions last month/

Wright (8-0), who is ranked No. 11 in the nation at 157, defeated Army's Nathan Lukez 8-3 in the semifinals and South Dakota State's Cael Swenson in the championship match.

The Cowboys got third-place finishes from grad student Hayden Hastings at 174, redshirt senior Cole Moody at 165 and freshman Jore Volk at 125; and a fourth-place showing from redshirt freshman Bryce Dauphin at 157 to finish third in the team standings. Iowa won the meet with 208 points, followed by Army with 106 and UW with 99.5.

The Cowboys will begin the new year in Iowa as they take on Northern Iowa on Thursday and Iowa State on Saturday.