Wyoming Cowboys wrestling team hosts No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday

LARAMIE – Big 12 wrestling is set to return to the UniWyo Sports Complex.

And so are Cowboy fans.

Wyoming hosts its first dual of the season against No. 4 Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. Friday after limiting capacity at last year’s matches due to the pandemic.

The showdown between the Pokes of Laramie and the Pokes of Stillwater will feature at least one ranked wrestler at every single weight class with six ranked vs. ranked matches.

Oklahoma State, which will dual Air Force at 1 p.m. Friday before the nightcap at 7,220 feet, is 4-0 and coming off a dominant 31-3 dual win at Oklahoma after the two rivals shared the 2020-21 Big 12 title.

UW finished fourth at the Big 12 Championships last season.

At 197 pounds, UW’s Stephen Buchanan, ranked No. 5 by Intermat, will face No. 1 AJ Ferrari in a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship match. Ferrari won the conference title and went on to win the NCAA title.

“They’re the guys that have run our conference for pretty much forever,” Buchanan said of Oklahoma State. “They’ve always been on top, always ranked in the top-10 in the nation for dual teams. It’s always good to have that kind of competition.

"We were right up with them last year in the Big 12s. We didn’t finish how we wanted to. This is a great opportunity.”

Earlier this month, Buchanan won his weight class at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational when he defeated two top-10 opponents – Michigan’s Patrick Brucki and Nebraska’s Eric Schultz – to become the first Cowboy in 20 years to capture an individual title at the event.

Buchanan, a junior, earned All-American status last season and is looking to build on his eighth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

“Just the atmosphere and getting in those big matches furthered my wrestling career for sure,” Buchanan said of the experience.

UW's Jacob Wright (157), Hayden Hastings (174) and Tate Samuelson (184) all notched wins against their respective Oklahoma State opponents at last year’s Cowboy Challenge Tournament in Stillwater. All three rematches will be between combatants ranked in the top 15 nationally.

Wright, who is No. 15 in his weight class, is coming off a third-place finish in Las Vegas. The senior was one win away from earning All-American status at last year’s NCAA Tournament despite needing post-season labrum surgery.

“I was a little bit nervous getting back because I hadn't competed since last March,” Wright said. “A little nervous coming back from surgery, but I was happy with my form, despite some of the nerves, some of the anxieties.”

UW is 0-24-1 all-time against Oklahoma State, but the local Pokes plan to be a factor in the Big 12 and aspire to make some noise at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

“I really think this team has the capability to get on the podium in March and be a top-10 team,” Wright said. “It's just a different culture. Everyone's working to win, everyone kind of has the same mindset. It’s easy to get better every day when that’s everyone's focus. It's an awesome atmosphere.”

Friday’s meet will be streamed on FloWrestling. UW will head to Nevada to compete in the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

