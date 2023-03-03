LARAMIE – Jeff Linder isn't the only Wyoming head coach looking for his team to make some magic in March after a difficult winter.

Mark Branch believes his Cowboys, who have struggled this season after losing All-American Stephen Buchanan to the transfer portal, can make some noise at the Big 12 wrestling tournament this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

UW. which went 1-10 in conference duals this season, will begin competing in the preliminary matches starting at 9 a.m. Saturday with the semifinal and consolation quarterfinals scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

The consolation semifinals and third- and fifth-place matches begin at 11 a.m. Sunday with the finals set for 7 p.m. Sunday.

"We have played the underdog role all year and now is the time to flip the script," Branch said. "We have no pressure on us and we need to go out and put pressure on the opposition. I know we can battle hard, but this weekend is about getting your hand raised."

Missouri made a statement in its first year back in the Big 12 by running away from the rest of the field with 131.5 points to capture the 2022 team title. Oklahoma finished in second with 113.0 points while Iowa State rounded out the top three with 110 points.

The Cowboys capped off last year's tournament with four placers and three NCAA automatic qualifiers.

UW was led by Jacob Wright, who had a career-best finish of third at 157 pounds to punch his ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Sheridan's Hayden Hastings also earned an automatic bid after finishing sixth at 174 pounds.

As a team, the Cowboys finished in ninth with 57.5 points ahead of Air Force, Northern Colorado and Utah Valley.

UW picked up a 26-6 win over Utah Valley against Northern Colorado and Oregon State recently. In that stretch.

"These guys have really trained hard these past two weeks. I know they have the ability to wrestle harder than they have all year, and that’s what this time of the year is all about," Branch said. "They are in the best conditioning of their lives, and you have to trust that preparation and go out and be a buzz saw. We have seen the absolute best teams in the conference. We got a taste of the level they are wrestling at. You worry about a team losing confidence and learning to accept losing, but I really feel our guys are at the best place mentally they have been all year.

"I hate saying we have nothing to lose but it’s true. We can create havoc and shake up these weight classes and steal spots, but we have to believe that first."

The first three sessions of the Big 12 championships will stream on ESPN+ and the finals will air on ESPNU.