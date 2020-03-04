Wyoming Cowgirl, Cowboy ski teams sweep regular-season championships

The University of Wyoming Nordic ski teams clinched regular-season conference championships with victories at Happy Jack trails near Laramie over the weekend with a week to prepare for the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Championships starting on March 10 in Lake Placid, New York.

Wyoming dominated the regular season with the Cowgirls tallying 80 points and the Cowboys scoring 84 throughout. Both won by at least 23 points.

Both teams cemented their championships at Happy Jack over the weekend, with the Cowgirls scoring a perfect six points in the sprint race and the Cowboys winning on points. Both teams also swept freestyle competition the following day with Jackson sophomore Matthew Williams finishing second overall, Lander sophomore Silas Goetz finishing fourth and Buffalo freshman Nathan Kessler earning sixth.

Laramie sophomore Ella DeWolf rested during the freestyle so Natrona County graduate Kit-Kat Gruner finished second in the girls' freestyle. Natrona County graduate Maddy Tinker finished 10th and Lander sophomore Morgan Robbins ended in 11th. The Cowgirls finished second in the freestyle with DeWolf resting.

