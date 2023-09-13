LARAMIE – Kaylee Prigge still doesn’t know what it feels like to lose a volleyball match as a head coach.

Wyoming is off to the best start in program history after following up a three-game sweep at Texas Tech’s tournament with three more wins in Portland last weekend.

The Cowgirls (9-0) host Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Idaho State at 1 p.m. Saturday inside what should be a packed UniWyo Sports Complex.

“They’ve earned it,” Prigge said of the players experiencing this historic run to begin her first season as UW’s head coach. “I think it has given us a lot of confidence as we move forward through the season, and it has given us a taste of our overarching bigger goals and what they’d like to achieve this season.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Even when things are going well, we need to keep that in mind.”

UW followed up its 3-1 victory over Texas Tech with a five-set victory over Louisiana on Sept. 2.

The lightning delay at War Memorial Stadium gave the Cowgirls enough time to make it back from Lubbock to Laramie to watch the end of the football team’s 35-33 double-overtime victory over the Red Raiders that night.

The momentum continued last Thursday when UW outlasted host Portland in five sets before sweeping Eastern Washington 3-0 and closing out the tournament with a 3-1 win over CSUN.

The nine consecutive wins to open a season broke the previous record of seven set in 2014.

“What’s really fun about this group is while they’re playing great, we really haven’t scratched the surface of how good they can be and they’re still continuing to get better every day,” Prigge said. “It’s awesome.”

The Cowgirls lead the Mountain West with a .291 team hitting percentage, a league-leading 14.27 kills per set and 13.50 assists per set.

UW has the top two hitters in efficiency in the league so far this season in Tierney Barlow and Sarah Holcomb, who are hitting .453 and .450, respectively. At setter, Kasia Partyka leads the MW at 11.47 assists per set. Skylar Erickson leads the team in digs (3.63 per set) and aces (11).

After Saturday’s match, Prigge will be watching the UW-Texas football game closely. Her brother, Davis Koetter, is an analyst for the Longhorns after finishing his career as a wide receiver at Boise State, where her father Dirk coached.

No. 4 Texas is coming off a 34-24 victory at Alabama.

“Obviously a huge win for them last weekend, and I think he’s really having some fun and he’s getting a taste of the grind of collegiate coaching, especially at that level of college football,” Prigge said. “My husband Peter is going to go down with football and gets to see him and some of my siblings are going to be there as well. That will be fun for them to get that experience.

“I’m still rooting for the brown and gold though, sorry Davis.”

SOCCER

The preseason MW favorite Cowgirls (3-1-3) will wrap up non-conference play at North Dakota at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

UW followed up a disappointing home loss to Idaho State with a 2-2 draw at Louisville.

Jazi Barela came through with a late goal to get the Cowgirls a result against an ACC team. She is tied with Alyssa Glover for the team lead with three goals each. Maddi Chance and Jamie Tatum have two goals apiece this season.

“Defensively, we’d love to get a shutout,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “We’d love our back line to be able to show up and be together and play together and work together. We are looking for a complete defensive game and we’d like to score goals in a couple different ways.

“We want to continue to build on what we already have in the non-conference.”

The Cowgirls open MW play against UNLV at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Madrid Sports Complex.

MEN’S GOLF

The Pokes were second at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite on Tuesday in Colorado Springs after shooting a six-under par in the final round to finish the tournament at 862 (-2). UW shot -14 in the final two rounds to move from 16th place after the first day.

“I give credit to our kids, we went from 16th place to second and our guys played hard and never lost focus or confidence,” head coach Joe Jensen said.

Jaren Calkins led the way for the Cowboys on Tuesday firing a 68 (-4) for the fifth-lowest round of the day. He finished tied for 17th with teammate Patrick Azevedo, as he finished with a 71 (-1) on Tuesday and a three-round score of even par.

WOMEN’S GOLF

The Cowgirls opened the season with an eighth-place finish at the Missouri State Payne Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Missouri.

Tomine Bjerkelo closed well Tuesday to move into a tie for ninth with a three-round total of 217 (+1). Kyla Wilde finished 22nd with a score of 222 (+6) and Morgan Ryan finished with a three-round total of 223 (+7).

“Great round (Tuesday) for this resilient group,” head coach Josey Stender said. “We really fought hard for every shot, and it showed in how much we improved our placing. I’m very optimistic for this season and our potential.”

TENNIS

The reigning MW champion Cowgirls begin their four-tournament fall season Thursday at Air Force Academy for the Bedford Cup.

UW, which posted a 16-11 overall record (9-1 MW) and appeared in the program’s first postseason national tournament last spring, is led by three-time all-conference selection Sophie Zehender.