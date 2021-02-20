 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls' Katelyn Blattner wins 200 free at Mountain West Championship
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

Wyoming Cowgirls' Katelyn Blattner wins 200 free at Mountain West Championship

University of Wyoming senior Katelyn Blattner won her second gold medal at the 2021 Mountain West Women's Swimming & Diving Championship late Friday in Las Vegas.

Blattner, who won the 500 free on Thursday, finished atop the podium in the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 48.36 seconds.

Also Friday, UW senior Hannah Mclean-Leonard finished third in the 100 fly and junior Erin Eccleston was eighth in the 400 IM. The Cowgirls' 200 free relay team placed sixth.

In the team standings, UW was fourth behind San Diego State, UNLV and Nevada.

Katelyn Blattner

Blattner
Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

