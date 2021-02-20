Wyoming Cowgirls' Katelyn Blattner wins 200 free at Mountain West Championship

University of Wyoming senior Katelyn Blattner won her second gold medal at the 2021 Mountain West Women's Swimming & Diving Championship late Friday in Las Vegas.
Blattner, who won the 500 free on Thursday, finished atop the podium in the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 48.36 seconds.
Also Friday, UW senior Hannah Mclean-Leonard finished third in the 100 fly and junior Erin Eccleston was eighth in the 400 IM. The Cowgirls' 200 free relay team placed sixth.
In the team standings, UW was fourth behind San Diego State, UNLV and Nevada.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.