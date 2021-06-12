Wyoming Cowgirls look to continue dominant season at College National Finals Rodeo

While Bradley was the only UW barrel racer to finish in the top six in the region, the Cowgirls dominated the goat tying. Taylour Latham finished as the reserve champion behind Hoffman and Chadron State’s Quincy Segelke, who finished third, was the only non-UW competitor in the top eight. Hoffman won the event in three of the first four rodeos; Latham won two of the last three.

“Our two goat tyers are outstanding,” Clark said. “They’re athletic and consistent and extremely competitive. That’s always a fun event so it will be fun to watch them compete.”

As for Schaack, two years ago she was going through chemotherapy for Stage 4 lymphoma cancer. Sunday, she’ll be competing on college rodeo’s biggest stage during the opening Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway event.

“Brandy is incredible,” Clark stated. “I’m not exaggerating when I tell people that she did not have an actual feel-sorry-for-herself moment through the whole deal. She went through a lot with the cancer and then she came back to school last spring but she was limited because her strength wasn’t quite there.

“And then she got kicked in the stomach by a horse so she had to go through that and be in the hospital for a few days and then COVID hit. Not one time did she complain or feel sorry for herself.”