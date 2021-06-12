Wyoming Cowgirls look to continue dominant season at College National Finals Rodeo

The Wyoming women’s rodeo team opened the 2020-21 Central Rocky Mountain Region season with a win at the Chadron State College rodeo back in September. It closed the regular season by winning the team title at the Colorado State rodeo in May.
In between, the Cowgirls won six of the eight remaining regional rodeos to run away with the team championship. UW finished with 3,645 points, which was more than double the point total of runner-up Chadron State (1,811). As a result, the Cowgirls punched their ticket to the season-ending College National Finals Rodeo, which begins Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
UW competitors won all three events during the CRMR season, with Big Piney’s Karson Bradley finished atop the barrel racing standings, Brandy Schaack was the breakaway roping champ and Faith Hoffman claimed both the goat tying and all-around titles. Hoffman will also compete in breakaway along with Hailey Hardeman, even though the Jackson freshman won’t be on the Cowgirls’ point-scoring team.
Bradley, who finished in the top three in the barrels seven times during the season, enters the CNFR as the No. 1 barrel racer in the nation based on points accumulated throughout the season.
“Karson has a great horse and she can win the round because he’s so consistent and keeps the barrels up,” UW rodeo coach Beau Clark said. “I think she’ll have a pretty good week.”
While Bradley was the only UW barrel racer to finish in the top six in the region, the Cowgirls dominated the goat tying. Taylour Latham finished as the reserve champion behind Hoffman and Chadron State’s Quincy Segelke, who finished third, was the only non-UW competitor in the top eight. Hoffman won the event in three of the first four rodeos; Latham won two of the last three.
“Our two goat tyers are outstanding,” Clark said. “They’re athletic and consistent and extremely competitive. That’s always a fun event so it will be fun to watch them compete.”
As for Schaack, two years ago she was going through chemotherapy for Stage 4 lymphoma cancer. Sunday, she’ll be competing on college rodeo’s biggest stage during the opening Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway event.
“Brandy is incredible,” Clark stated. “I’m not exaggerating when I tell people that she did not have an actual feel-sorry-for-herself moment through the whole deal. She went through a lot with the cancer and then she came back to school last spring but she was limited because her strength wasn’t quite there.
“And then she got kicked in the stomach by a horse so she had to go through that and be in the hospital for a few days and then COVID hit. Not one time did she complain or feel sorry for herself.”
While Bradley, Hoffman, Latham and Schaack will determine how the Cowgirls finish in the team standings, Clark was just as impressed with what Hardeman did to finish third in the breakaway to qualify for the college finals.
“She had to do some good at the end of the year on the last calf of the last rodeo,” Clark recalled. “And she went out there and did a great job of not making the moment bigger than it was. We’re so excited that she gets to go and be a part of this as a freshman.”
Hardeman finished third in the short go-round and third in the average at the CSU Rodeo to overtake Hoffman for the No. 3 spot in the final regional standings.
“These girls had a great season,” Clark said. “So for Hailey to be a part of this team as a freshman is pretty impressive.”
