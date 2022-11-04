Wyoming Cowgirls looking to win program's first Mountain West championship in title match vs. San Jose State

LARAMIE – The Wyoming soccer program was only allowed to take 22 players on the bus to the regular-season finale at Colorado State.

The Cowgirls that did not make the travel squad carpooled on their own down to Fort Collins to watch the team dismantle the Rams 4-0 in the Border War.

Then the entire roster gathered that night in head coach Colleen Corbin’s living room to watch the results play out that delivered a share of the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed to UW.

“I think that is the epitome, the definition of what Cowgirl soccer is right now,” Corbin said of the chemistry on the team.

The culture Corbin has created – including the AIT hashtag, which stands for “All In Together” – kept the team believing after a 1-4-4 start.

UW, which was picked to finish tied for ninth in the Mountain West preseason coaches poll, will try to write a Hollywood ending to its storybook season by beating No. 3-seeded San Jose State in the tournament championship match on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico (6 p.m., MW Network).

“It's everything you want, it's everything you work for,” said Corbin, the MW coach of the year in her second season at UW. “But the message is still the same and it will always be the same. It's just another soccer game, and we have to show up and not let the moment be bigger than ourselves.”

The Cowgirls (8-6-5 overall) only needed one shining moment offensively during a 1-0 victory over No. 5 seeded San Diego State in the semifinal round as Maddi Chance’s goal in the 8th minute proved to be the difference.

After the game, the sophomore from Lander applied the “Wyoming” sticker to the championship round on the oversized bracket at the UNM Soccer Complex while her teammates celebrated.

“Another core memory,” Corbin said of the scene. “I’m also just super happy for her. She’s been able to continue to find success and I feel like, especially in the last six games or so, really stepped into herself and is playing on just a different level right now.”

UW had to play the final 18 minutes with only 10 players after sophomore defender Taylor Brook was sent off following her second yellow card.

Senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen stood on her head with six clutch saves to earn her first shutout of the season, lowering her goals-against average to 1.29 over 14 starts.

“Honestly, it had nothing to do with the staff. It was hilarious,” Corbin said when asked what adjustments were made to hold off the Aztecs shorthanded. “We as a staff were on the sideline trying to figure out what we were doing and how we were going to move people. By the time we figured it out and started calling out to the players, Jamie Tatum just looked at me like, ‘Yep, we already did that.’ I said, ‘Cool.’

“It’s just a testament to the grit and the resilience and the competitiveness of the team. We were all devastated that Taylor Brook got sent off but nobody skipped a beat and they just rallied around each other and never stopped believing we were going to get that result.”

Tatum tallied her third game-winning goal of the season in the 89th minute to deliver UW’s 2-1 win in the home finale on Oct. 23. The MW offensive player of the year leads the conference with 22 points (nine goals, four assists).

But goals are hard to come by in this tournament.

SDSU advanced out of the quarterfinals after surviving an NCAA record 22-round penalty kick marathon with Utah State.

The Spartans (8-6-6) advanced to the championship by outlasting reigning MW champion and tournament host New Mexico during the penalty kick round after the teams went scoreless through 90 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime.

SJSU, which also shared the regular-season title with UW and New Mexico, edged No. 6-seeded Colorado College 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

“I'm bummed for them that they don't get to play on their home field in the championship game,” Corbin said of the No. 2-seeded Lobos. “At the same time, San Jose was able to weather that storm and New Mexico's pressure. We know that they have an organized, gritty team as well.”

This is the Cowgirls’ third MW championship game appearance. UW lost 2-0 to New Mexico in 2011 and 1-0 to SDSU in 2014.

In order to get to the top of the mountain, Corbin’s team will have to be all in together for 90 minutes or 110 minutes or into penalty kicks.

“We are trying to rewrite the story for Wyoming women’s soccer.” Corbin said. “We are trying to rebrand our identity to be competitive 100 percent of the time, to be at the highest level in this conference, and to be playing for a championship trophy and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“You can’t ask for anything else. It’s exactly where you want to be.”