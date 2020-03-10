Wyoming Cowgirls nordic in second at USCSA national championships

The University of Wyoming women's cross-country ski team sits in second place at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships after Tuesday's first day of competition in Lake Placid, New York.

Laramie native Ella DeWolf finished national runner-up in the 7.5km freestyle with a clocked time of 26:39.1 and Natrona County graduate Kit-Kat Gruner finished fifth with 27:23.1 to lead the Cowgirls. Wyoming was the only team in the country to have two skiers place in the top 10.

Former Filly Madison Tinker finished 22nd, Lander native Morgan Robbins was 27th and Laramie graduate Krisanna Andrews came in 39th.

“Those two women started very relaxed and then just raged,” UW co-head Coach Christi Boggs said in a release. “It was crazy awesome for our top two women. The rest of the UW women also skied extremely well.”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished fourth in the standings after the championships' first day, paced by Lander native Silas Goetz (24:27.5) and Jackson native Matthew Williams (24:28.1) who finished in 12th and 13th, respectively. Buffalo native Nathan Kessler finished in 21st and Sheridan graduate Ben Romanjenko came in 48th.

Competition at the national championships continues on Wednesday with the classic sprint. Friday is the 15km classic mass start and Saturday's freestyle team sprint closes competition.

