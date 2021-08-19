Wyoming Cowgirls set to open Colleen Corbin era Friday

In an effort to bond with little time to prepare for the 2021 season, Corbin and her staff took the players on a retreat to Colorado.

“It allowed them to realize, ‘Oh, you’re a human. Yes, you’re a soccer coach, but you’re really just a human,’” Corbin said.

Before the Cowgirls made the 10-hour road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, last weekend, Corbin challenged the players not to board the bus if they weren’t ready to compete.

UW, which was voted 10th in the preseason Mountain West coaches poll, came away with a 1-1 draw at Kansas State in an exhibition game Sunday.

“So much confidence,” sophomore Alyssa Bedard, who scored UW’s goal, said of what the Cowgirls gained from matching a Big 12 opponent in possession time, quality scoring chances and on the final scoreboard. “Just to see how we were connecting. We went on that team retreat at the start of preseason, so I think that helped us connect off the field a bunch. It just carried onto the field and through our style of play.”

Corbin was a two-time All-American goalkeeper at Oregon State who helped lead the Beavers to three NCAA Tournament appearances. She also played in two professional leagues before starting her coaching career with stints at Cal-State Northridge and Arizona State.