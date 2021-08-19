Wyoming Cowgirls set to open Colleen Corbin era Friday

LARAMIE – The Wyoming soccer program is in a honeymoon phase.
When athletic director Tom Burman hired first-year coach Colleen Corbin on June 21, she was still Colleen Boyd.
A week later, she married Nick Corbin. The couple had already planned the wedding in the Tetons while Colleen was still an assistant at James Madison.
“When this job came open, we were just like, ‘Holy cow, this could really work out,’” Colleen Corbin said. “I’m so freaking happy to be here. I love these kids so much. They’re such great kids and they just want to be successful. It’s such a good environment to walk into and to thrive in.”
The Cowgirls are coming off a rough 2020.
The fall season last season was canceled and the team finished a Mountain West-only spring slate 2-7. Then on May 21, head coach Pete Cuadrado left to accept the same position at Tarleton State, a new program that won’t play its first season until 2022.
It didn’t take long for UW’s returning players to embrace a fresh start with Corbin.
“I found a team that is full of potential, a team that is so ready to work hard and get better,” Corbin said. “They’re so excited about what our future holds. I found a team that was ready to really come together to create something special.”
In an effort to bond with little time to prepare for the 2021 season, Corbin and her staff took the players on a retreat to Colorado.
“It allowed them to realize, ‘Oh, you’re a human. Yes, you’re a soccer coach, but you’re really just a human,’” Corbin said.
Before the Cowgirls made the 10-hour road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, last weekend, Corbin challenged the players not to board the bus if they weren’t ready to compete.
UW, which was voted 10th in the preseason Mountain West coaches poll, came away with a 1-1 draw at Kansas State in an exhibition game Sunday.
“So much confidence,” sophomore Alyssa Bedard, who scored UW’s goal, said of what the Cowgirls gained from matching a Big 12 opponent in possession time, quality scoring chances and on the final scoreboard. “Just to see how we were connecting. We went on that team retreat at the start of preseason, so I think that helped us connect off the field a bunch. It just carried onto the field and through our style of play.”
Corbin was a two-time All-American goalkeeper at Oregon State who helped lead the Beavers to three NCAA Tournament appearances. She also played in two professional leagues before starting her coaching career with stints at Cal-State Northridge and Arizona State.
“She’s amazing,” UW goalkeeper Alex Daws said. “Having playing experience at such a high level, she’s brought a lot different perspective, not only to how the goalies train and how we’re supposed to be looking at the field, but how the backs play out.”
Corbin said her background means: “Number one, I don’t like to get scored on.” But the Cowgirls still love goals, which was obvious from the team’s release of pent-up emotion after Bedard’s tally.
“It looked like a mosh pit on the sideline,” Corbin said. “Everybody just freaking smashing into everyone. Some people might look at that and be like, ‘Wow, that was really dramatic. They did not need to be that aggressive.’
“But for us it really meant something. That’s kind of how we feel about Friday. Playing in front of our home crowd, people can feel the energy coming out of our program in Laramie. They know there is something special that is being created.”
The honeymoon continues when UW officially kicks off the Corbin era against the Colorado School of Mines at 4 p.m. Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex.
