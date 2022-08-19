 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW SOCCER

Wyoming Cowgirls soccer drops season opener at Northern Colorado

  • Updated
  • 0

The University of Wyoming women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision at Northern Colorado on Thursday night in the regular-season opener for both teams in Greeley, Colorado.

The Bears notched the opening goal in the 1st minute and added another in the 67th to earn the shutout victory. The Cowgirls had five shots on goal, including two that hit the crossbar, but were unable to find the back of the net.

Senior Miyuki Schoyen had six saves in her goalkeeping debut for the Cowgirls.

UW plays at Oregon State on Sunday.

