LARAMIE – The Cowgirls want fans to come for the Bronze Boot and to stay to see them lift a Mountain West championship trophy.

Wyoming will host the MW soccer tournament this season, a reward for sharing last year’s regular-season title and earning the No. 1 seed in the 2022 postseason.

The football Border War against Colorado State will be played on Friday, Nov. 3 at War Memorial Stadium.

The goal for third-year head coach Colleen Corbin’s team is to be playing in the MW final on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Madrid Sports Complex.

“We’re thrilled to host the tournament, and I think everyone in the conference is really sad they have to come to Laramie in November,” Corbin said. “They’re not afraid to tell me that either. We’re stoked.

“It could be 20 degrees and snowing and a little breezy, and we’ll be right at home and San Diego (State) is going to be really sad.”

UW won its last three matches of the 2022 season in dramatic fashion to finish tied with SDSU and New Mexico atop the standings.

Jamie Tatum scored game-winning goals in the 89th minute against both Fresno State and San Jose State in the final home stand, and the Cowgirls blanked CSU 4-0 in Fort Collins to earn a share of the title.

After Maddi Chance delivered the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the Aztecs in the MW semifinals, UW lost to SJSU, 6-5 in penalty kicks, to finish painfully shy of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

“It was really massive, like huge,” Tatum said of the program’s jump from an 11th-place finish in Corbin’s first season to a regular-season championship. “I don’t think a lot of us understood the magnitude of getting to that point. I think it was good for everybody to have that experience, especially because it’s going to be a common theme now going forward for this program.

“For the younger girls to have that experience, for us older girls that have been here for a long time to finally get some success from all the hard work we’ve put in was really rewarding.”

The Cowgirls are picked to win the MW in the preseason coaches poll with four first-place votes and 100 points. It’s expected to be another tight race with SDSU (one first-place vote, 97 points), New Mexico (one first-place vote, 97 points) and SJSU (three first-place votes, 92 points).

“I think this program has been waiting a long time to have a target on our back and it’s going to be interesting to see how we deal with it because we’ve kind of always been the underdogs,” said Tatum, a super senior. “Last year I don’t think anybody knew that our last home stand against Fresno and San Jose meant as much as it did. That’s just a testament to what our culture is about.”

Tatum, the reigning MW offensive player of the year, will be the focal point of opposing defenses after tallying nine goals and four assists last season. Alyssa Bedard (five goals) and Chance (four goals) are also key cogs in a veteran attack.

Goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen, who posted three consecutive shutouts, including holding opponents scoreless over 200 minutes in the MW tournament, is also back hoping to be part of UW’s first NCAA Tournament appearance.

“That’s the standard now,” Schoyen said. “The standard is we’re working hard towards winning a championship.”

UW opens the season against the Colorado School of Mines at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The Cowgirls have to play the reigning champion Spartans (Oct. 5), the Aztecs (Oct. 19) and the Lobos (Oct. 22) all on the road.

After hosting the rival Rams in the regular-season finale on Oct. 26, UW will stay at 7,220 feet for the MW tournament, which begins Oct. 29 at the Madrid Sports Complex.

“It’s really special, especially for all the older girls, to finally kind of have the respect of having the tournament here,” senior midfielder Hannah Hagen said. “This is our time to show everybody what we’re really about. To have everyone come to altitude, come play in the cold weather, we love that. I know everyone else hates it, but we love it.”