Wyoming Cowgirls soccer open season with win over Colorado School of Mines

LARAMIE – Colleen Corbin wore a pair of cowboy boots during her Zoom interview for the job.
So Wyoming’s new soccer coach decided to break them out again for her first game leading the program.
Corbin was dancing in those boots after the Cowgirls delivered a 2-1 victory over Colorado School of Mines in the opener Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex.
“I’m a big believer in manifesting stuff,” Corbin said. “So why not? It only felt fitting that today that I wore them. … The whole point is to have fun. That’s the goal is to have a good time and these kids are so excited to be doing just that.”
Jamie Tatum, who assisted on UW’s first goal of the season, sent a dangerous kick through the gusting wind and into the box, which led to an own goal by CSM and the game-winning goal for the Cowgirls (1-0) in the 80th minute.
Faith Joiner, who played 41 minutes as a sub, came through with the equalizer in the 70th minute, deftly chipping the ball over goalkeeper Sierra Roth to make the score 1-1.
“Obviously when you get the tying goal it’s a big sigh of relief because I think the team feels like, OK now we’re in it and we’ve got to get another one,” Corbin said. “Faith being able to come off the bench and score for us is huge. That’s what you want out of your bench, to be able to turn to them when you are struggling and let them lift the level and let them change the game for them.”
The Orediggers, who played the game as an exhibition, had a free kick in the final seconds, but Cloey Seltzer’s shot sailed just over the crossbar as the final horn sounded.
Hannah Rowan scored on an assist from Emma Peterson in the 17th minute to give CSM a 1-0 lead before UW regrouped at halftime.
CSM had a couple quality chances to take a two-goal lead in the second half. Alex Daws made a save on a rocket off the foot of freshman Reese McDermott that ricocheted off the crossbar in the 59th minute. Then McDermott hit the near post in the 60th minute.
UW will host Nebraska-Omaha next Thursday.
