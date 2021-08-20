Wyoming Cowgirls soccer open season with win over Colorado School of Mines

LARAMIE – Colleen Corbin wore a pair of cowboy boots during her Zoom interview for the job.

So Wyoming’s new soccer coach decided to break them out again for her first game leading the program.

Corbin was dancing in those boots after the Cowgirls delivered a 2-1 victory over Colorado School of Mines in the opener Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex.

“I’m a big believer in manifesting stuff,” Corbin said. “So why not? It only felt fitting that today that I wore them. … The whole point is to have fun. That’s the goal is to have a good time and these kids are so excited to be doing just that.”

Jamie Tatum, who assisted on UW’s first goal of the season, sent a dangerous kick through the gusting wind and into the box, which led to an own goal by CSM and the game-winning goal for the Cowgirls (1-0) in the 80th minute.

Faith Joiner, who played 41 minutes as a sub, came through with the equalizer in the 70th minute, deftly chipping the ball over goalkeeper Sierra Roth to make the score 1-1.