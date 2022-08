The Wyoming soccer team's search for its first win of the regular season continues after the Cowgirls opened their home season with a 1-all tie against North Dakota on Sunday.

UW (0-2-2) took the lead on Jazi Barela's goal in the 33rd minute, but the Fighting Hawks got the equalizer in the 72nd minute off a flip throw that eluded Wyoming senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen.

The Cowgirls return to the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie on Friday when they host North Dakota State.