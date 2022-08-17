Wyoming Cowgirls soccer opens season with better sense of direction

LARAMIE – Handle the hard.

It’s one of Colleen Corbin’s mantras for the Wyoming soccer program, but that proved to be incredibly difficult during her first season as head coach.

The Cowgirls lacked confidence after having the 2020 fall season canceled due to the pandemic, finishing a Mountain West-only 2021 spring season 2-7 and seeing coach Pete Cuadrado leave just before summer workouts to build Tarleton State’s program from scratch.

Corbin squeezed her wedding in during her first week on the job and implemented a completely different style of play during a short run-up to the 2021 campaign.

The 8-10-1 finish, the most wins by a first-year UW coach, included a 4-7 MW record.

“Last year was crazy,” Corbin said. “I think the biggest difference for us and our staff is we feel like we have a really good idea about our team, whereas obviously when we went into the fall last year we were still trying to learn names, figure out what positions people played.”

UW will have a better sense of direction when it opens the 2022 season against Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jackson Stadium in Greeley.

Corbin designed the non-conference schedule to address last season’s road woes before MW play begins. The Cowgirls were 0-7-1 away from home last fall and outscored 24-3 in those matches.

The Bears are the preseason Big Sky favorite and beat UW last year in Laramie.

The Cowgirls will play at Oregon State, where Corbin was a two-time All-American goalkeeper for the Beavers, on Sunday before wrapping up the swing at reigning Big Sky champion Montana on Aug. 25.

“We struggled on the road last year. It was really hard,” Corbin said. “A big piece of that is us being young and not really knowing or understanding how to be on the road. As a coach you try to do as much as you can to make that environment conducive to winning.

“At the end of the day, there are factors that are out of your control, and when you don’t have experience in those environments it can be challenging.”

UW played five of its six spring games on the road. The players also went through a rigorous strength and conditioning program after getting pushed around by conference contenders.

“I think we all felt like we didn’t really hang physically,” Corbin said. “In our sport when you’re running around for 90 minutes knocking shoulders and slide tackling, that can be a pretty big disadvantage. So they’ve been grinding.”

Senior midfielders Hannah Hagen and Jamie Tatum, who joined Corbin at UW’s recent fall sports media day event, did not want to disparage the previous staff, but the co-captains described UW’s style of play as being very elementary from a tactical standpoint.

“It was a lot of kick and run,” Hagen said. “I hate to say that at the college level, but it was a lot of kick and run.”

Under Corbin, the Cowgirls have focused on winning possession, creative midfield play, executing intentional passes and making designed runs at the goal.

UW defeated Casper College 3-0 and Kansas State 2-1 in exhibition games at the Madrid Sports Complex. Maddi Chance, a sophomore forward from Lander, and senior Haylee Rice scored two goals each with freshman Alyssa Glover tallying the other score.

Tatum leads the attack after finishing with a team-high six goals and seven assists last season.

“Last year we were all really excited for the change, but (Corbin) brought a different style that none of us were really used to so it was a big adjustment period,” Tatum said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to figure everything out and we just started playing games, which was great. Now we know the expectations from her, we know them for ourselves and we are really implementing everything the coaches have taught us.”

Corbin has improved the depth in the front of the net with Drexel transfer Miyuki Schoyen and three freshmen joining the program to challenge returning starter Alex Daws for the top spot.

UW limited Kansas State to one shot on goal in the first half with Schoyen in net and freshman Allyson Fischer allowed one goal and made two saves in the second half. After the Wildcats’ equalizer, Rice responded with the game-winning goal 55 seconds later.

“From a physicality standpoint when you’re playing against a Big 12 program, it’s a different type of athlete you’re up against,” Corbin said. “The fact that our girls were, A, able to play the kind of style of soccer we’ve been trying to get them to play and, B, matched them physically, was super exciting. It gets people anxious to see what the Mountain West looks like.”

The Cowgirls begin their home schedule against North Dakota on Aug. 28 and open conference play against MW favorite New Mexico on Sept. 22 in the friendly confines of the Madrid Sports Complex.

It appears the hard times are over and the players are embracing the culture Corbin has built over the last 13 months.

“Coming here as a freshman, I loved it, I loved Wyoming. But it wasn’t right, it didn’t feel right,” Hagen said. “When (the new staff) came in it was, ‘Oh my god, this is what college soccer is supposed to be like. This is the competitive environment that is supporting, caring and also pushing me to my limits.’

“We do stuff that is mentally and physically taxing, but stuff that also makes you a better human at the end of the day. That’s what it’s all about.”