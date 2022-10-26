Wyoming Cowgirls soccer playing for high stakes in Border War at Colorado State

LARAMIE – If the Wyoming soccer team had a bronze boot it would belong to Jamie Tatum.

The reigning Mountain West offensive player of the week delivered game-winning goals against Fresno State and San Jose State last weekend to make sure the Cowgirls clinched a spot in the conference tournament for the first time since 2018.

Collecting six points during the crucial home stand has put UW in position to possibly be the No. 1 seed if the stars align during Thursday’s regular-season finale at rival Colorado State (3 p.m., CSU Stadium).

The Cowgirls (6-6-5 overall, 5-3-2 MW) can share the regular-season title with a win, coupled with San Diego State defeating or tying New Mexico.

Second-year UW head coach Colleen Corbin is doing her best to downplay the enormity of this Border War and keep her team on the even keel that has put it in championship position.

“It’s just another game,” Corbin said. “The first games of conference hold just as much weight as the last games of conference, and it must be approached that way. The reason we’ve had the success we’ve had is because we’ve gone into every game understanding the value and the weight each game held.

“This game is no different.”

The only path for UW getting the No. 1 seed for the MW Tournament is with a victory, a New Mexico-San Diego State draw and a San Jose State win over Fresno State.

But a week ago the goal was just to secure a spot in the postseason dance.

“It’s going to mean everything to us,” Tatum said. “This team hasn’t been to the tournament since my freshman year. I was hurt that year so I didn’t get to go.

“All the hard work we’ve put in since Colleen has come and how much we’ve grown as a team, the soccer we’re playing is so great. I think everybody just wants it so bad. I really feel like we deserve it this year.”

The Rams (4-6-8, 1-3-6) opened the season unbeaten through first five matches but are 0-3-2 in their last five contests.

UW won last year’s meeting 3-1 and leads the all-time series 8-0-3.

“There are a lot of emotions that play into this rivalry,” Corbin said. “A lot of our athletes know a lot of their athletes, having played club and high school together. Wyoming versus CSU means a lot as Wyoming student-athletes and as Wyoming coaches because it’s bigger than us.

“It’s bigger than soccer. It’s about pride and wanting to do it for all the people that have had our back all season.”

Tatum leads the MW with 20 points (eight goals, four assists) with three game-winning goals. Her goals against Fresno State and San Jose State were both in the 89th minute.

The MW Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for seeds 3-6 begins on Sunday with the top-two seeds receiving byes to the semifinals, which start Nov. 2.