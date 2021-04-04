 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls soccer shuts out Colorado State
UW SOCCER

Wyoming Cowgirls soccer shuts out Colorado State

The University of Wyoming soccer team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 shutout of rival Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

After a scoreless first half, the Cowgirls (2-5-0 Mountain West) got on the board when Indianna Asimus scored an unassisted goal in the 46th minute. Jamie Tatum made it 2-0 five minutes later off an assist from Nikayla Copenhaver and Savannah Warner capped the second-half surge with a goal in the 57th minute off an assist from Tatum.

UW goalkeepers Hannah Lee (three) and Alex Daws (seven) combined to stop 10 shots on goal to give UW its second shutout victory of the season.

The Cowgirls close the regular season this coming weekend with road games at New Mexico on Friday and Utah State on Sunday.

