Wyoming Cowgirls soccer shuts out Utah State to win season opener

The University of Wyoming soccer team pitched a shutout in its season opener to earn a 1-0 victory over Utah State on Friday at the Louis S. Madrid Center in Laramie.
Freshman Nikayla Copenhaver netted the game-winner for the Cowgirls in the 31st minute off an assist from Jazi Barela.
UW goalkeepers Hannah Lee and Alex Daws combined to stop all five of the Aggies' shots on goal.
The Cowgirls return to the pitch Sunday when they host New Mexico. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.