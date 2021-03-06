Wyoming Cowgirls soccer shuts out Utah State to win season opener

The University of Wyoming soccer team pitched a shutout in its season opener to earn a 1-0 victory over Utah State on Friday at the Louis S. Madrid Center in Laramie.

Freshman Nikayla Copenhaver netted the game-winner for the Cowgirls in the 31st minute off an assist from Jazi Barela.

UW goalkeepers Hannah Lee and Alex Daws combined to stop all five of the Aggies' shots on goal.

The Cowgirls return to the pitch Sunday when they host New Mexico. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

