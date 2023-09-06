LARAMIE – Wyoming soccer star Jamie Tatum is a marked woman this season.

Defensive game plans are focused on the reigning Mountain West offensive player of the year after Tatum tallied a team-high nine goals and 22 points in 2022.

The good news for UW is third-year head coach Colleen Corbin and her staff have recruited and developed more depth throughout the roster to take some pressure off Tatum, who logged 1,564 minutes while leading the program to a share of the MW title.

One player having a major impact in the Cowgirls’ (3-0-2) undefeated start is sophomore midfielder Alyssa Glover, who has a three-game goal scoring streak entering the matchup against Idaho State at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex.

“It has been amazing,” Glover said of her hot start. “It’s definitely not all just me. My teammates have done a really good job of getting me the ball in really dangerous positions.”

Glover, who starred for Cherry Creek High School in suburban Denver, was on the all-MW newcomer team as a freshman. A groin injury slowed her down and kept her off the field for most of the spring, but she is starting to flash her potential this fall.

“When she came in during preseason she was flying and that obviously has continued,” Corbin said. “She has a level of confidence now that I don’t think existed a year ago. She’s just more mature and having been in this environment and knowing what she is up against she is just playing at a different level, which is really fun. She is a God-given goal scorer.”

Maddi Chance set the tone with an early goal at the Madrid Sports Complex and Glover finished off Sunday’s 2-0 win over Northern Colorado in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility after the game was moved due to inclement weather.

Glover’s three goals lead the team. Chance and Jazi Barela have each scored two goals.

During last week’s 2-1 comeback victory at Omaha, Tatum scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute to become the program’s all-time leader in career points (60). Then Glover scored the game winner 3 minutes, 30 seconds later to earn MW player of the week honors.

“It just speaks to the grit and the mentality of our team,” Corbin said of overcoming deficits on the road at South Dakota (3-3 tie) and then Omaha. “We’re also way deeper than we have been the past couple years.”

The Cowgirls will face their toughest non-conference road test when they play Louisville on Sunday at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium. The 3:30 p.m. match will be televised on the ACC Network.

“I’m really excited. It’ll definitely be different and a bit of a change from what we’re used to, which is really good,” Glover said of playing an ACC opponent. “It will present us with a lot of new challenges. Going into conference play in the next two and a half weeks, this will be really beneficial for us.”

Volleyball

Kaylee Prigge’s Cowgirls stunned Texas Tech 24 hours before the football team’s monumental victory.

UW defeated the Red Raiders 3-1 last Friday night in Lubbock, Texas, to finish a 3-0 weekend, which also included a sweep of Texas A&M-Commerce and a five-set thriller over Louisiana.

The Cowgirls (6-0) are off to their best start since winning the first seven games of the 2014 season.

UW hits the road for another tournament and faces host Portland at 7 p.m. Thursday in a match that will stream on ESPN-plus.

The Cowgirls also play Eastern Washington (4:30 p.m. Friday) and CSUN (noon Saturday) in Portland.

Skylar Erickson and Sarah Holcomb were named to the all-tournament team at the Red Raiders Classic, with Holcomb being named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Erickson was the MW defensive player of the week after averaging 4.5 digs per set, including a career-high 21 digs against Texas Tech. Kasia Partyka was the MW offensive player of the week after averaging 12.08 assists per set and tallying 51 assists and 17 digs against the Red Raiders.

Entering the week, Partyka leads the nation in assists with 12.27 per set. She also ranks fifth nationally in total assists with 270.

As a team, the Cowgirls are fourth in the country in kills per set with 15.23. Also offensively, Tierney Barlow ranks 16th in the NCAA with a .481 hitting percentage while Holcomb is No. 27, hitting at a .454 clip.

Cross country

The Cowboys finished first and the Cowgirls were second in the UW Invitational on Saturday at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne.

Mason Norman won the individual men’s title to pace the Pokes, finishing the course in 15 minutes, 7.09 seconds. UW finished with a score of 25 to win the eight-team event with Colorado State (46) and Texas Tech (90) finishing second and third, respectively.

On the women’s side, Kylie Simshauser (18:20.8) finished sixth and Eowyn Dalbec (18:30.0) seventh to lead the Cowgirls (45), who finished behind the Rams (27) and ahead of the Red Raiders (62).

UW will next compete in the Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 22 at Minnesota.