Wyoming Cowgirls soccer wins Border War, shares Mountain West championship

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – The Wyoming soccer team devoured the Border War like an appetizer.

The Cowgirls dominated rival Colorado State 4-0 at CSU Stadium on Thursday for their third consecutive victory to end the regular season.

Then second-year head coach Colleen Corbin and her team gathered together to watch the finish of the San Diego State-New Mexico game and enjoyed a just dessert.

The combination of the Border War win and the scoreless draw between the Aztecs and Lobos gave UW a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship for the first time since 2018.

"It’s so fun for me to see all of the hard work the girls have put in since our season ended last year come to fruition,” Corbin said. “I’m so thankful for my staff who has always had my back, who has believed in my vision. I’m so thankful for the girls that have bought in completely and selflessly into the process.

"I couldn’t have scripted it any better."

The Cowgirls also earned the No. 1 seed and a bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament. San Jose State defeated Fresno State, 1-0, to vault into a three-way tie with Wyoming and New Mexico at 20 points – a three-way deadlock UW won on tiebreakers.

The Cowgirls (7-6-5 overall, 6-3-2 MW) will play the winner of the 4-5 game between San Jose State and Colorado College at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Cowgirls seized control of the match against CSU from the outset.

Alyssa Bedard netted the game’s first goal in the 19th minute off a feed from senior Faith Joiner.

Jamie Tatum, who tallied game-winning goal in the 89th minute against Fresno State and San Jose State last weekend, scored off a feed from Liv Stutzman to make the score 2-0.

Stutzman got on the board herself in the 50th minute. She scored off passes from Joiner and Maddi Chance.

Freshman Alyssa Glover put the exclamation point on the victory with a goal in the 80th minute.

Goalkeepers Miyuki Schoyen and Alex Daws combined for UW’s first shutout since the early stages of the 2021 fall season. Together, they made six saves on the day.

“We knew that we were capable of putting together a really solid 90 minutes, and I feel like all the pieces are coming together for us right now,” Corbin said. “Every single person on this team is a contributor. People are involved, people are invested, people are excited, and they’re bought into what the new norm is for this program."