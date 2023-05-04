The University of Wyoming's tennis season isn't over yet.

The Cowgirls on Thursday earned an invitation to the inaugural Universal Tennis NIT, scheduled for May 17-20 in Atlanta. UW, which won the program's first Mountain West regular-season championship this year, lost to San Jose State in the MW Tournament quarterfinals last month.

Joining Wyoming (14-10) in the eight-team field are fellow MW member Air Force along with Colorado, Iowa, TCU, Vanderbilt, Stetson and UC Northridge. Each team is guaranteed two matches and all matches will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

This will be the first postseason tournament for the UW program.