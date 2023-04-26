LARAMIE – The Wyoming tennis team hit rock bottom in rural Mississippi.

The Cowgirls opened the season 1-5 and were without Dean Clower for a stretch of matches while the longtime head coach was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Winning a Mountain West championship appeared to be a delusional dream after a 4-3 loss to West Alabama on Feb. 9 during a neutral-court tournament in McComb, Mississippi.

“I knew we had talent at that point but we weren’t doing things necessarily our way,” Clower said. “I got out of the hospital and had a conversation with the girls when we were in Mississippi that from now on we were doing things my way and we did.

“To the girls’ credit, they came along, and they trusted it. That’s why we are doing so well right now.”

UW swept McNeese State to close out the trip and kept building momentum into March when the conference season began.

The Cowgirls clinched the first outright MW title in program history with a 4-0 sweep of New Mexico Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado, to realize a goal Clower set for the program when he was hired in 2012.

“I feel like the hard work is paying off, all the practices, all the traveling,” junior Sophie Zehender said. “It feels good because we've been working hard for this, and I feel like we deserve it. The whole team.”

Zehender, who was named to the all-MW singles and doubles teams on Tuesday, went 5-3 in conference matches playing at the No. 1 singles spot. Her victories last weekend were the difference in UW's victories over Air Force to clinch a share of the title and New Mexico to earn the outright crown.

“I didn't feel pressure, honestly,” Zehender said. “Because I've been in these situations like a couple of times the years before. I just felt like I have to play, I have to work hard and it's just going to pay off. I have the girls always on the sidelines supporting me and cheering for me and pumping me up and that always helps me a lot. I also have coach on my side. He's always positive, he's always pretty relaxed whenever he coaches me, so I didn't feel pressured at all.”

UW will now face the pressure of being at the top of the mountain as the No. 1 seed during the MW Tournament, which began Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls (14-9 overall, 9-1 MW) play No. 8 San Jose State in the quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Darling Tennis Center. The Spartans (11-12, 4-6) defeated No. 9 New Mexico 4-3 on Wednesday.

The winner of Saturday’s championship match earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“Just continue doing what we do,” Clower said of his message to the team. “Don’t change the process and always stay disciplined, especially in those big moments. If we do that, which we have been doing, we’ll be fine.”

UW tennis has been a melting pot of players from different countries during the Clower era. That’s the case this season with Zehender (Germany) and fellow all-MW selections Ana Fernandez (Spain) and Maria Oreshkina (Russia) leading the way.

The Cowgirls also have players from Arizona, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.

“It feels like I found this second family here and I'm always excited to come back to Laramie, even though the city's really small,” said Zehender, who is from Stuttgart, Germany. “The American culture is really different to the European culture. We have one American girl (Serina Abriola) on the team and we all get along with her really well, so that's not an issue, but I think it makes things a lot easier that the whole team is like international and from Europe.”

UW also has a unique climate for tennis. Most practices and training take place inside the program’s attractive indoor facility, which makes finishing ahead of sun-splashed programs like No. 2 UNLV and No. 3 San Diego State even more impressive.

“It's also the Wyoming way. There are no excuses,” Clower said. “You gotta get it done, whether it's minus-20 outside and snowing or if you're in Palm Springs, California, or Florida or wherever.”

The Cowgirls have only made it to the MW Tournament title game once, losing to New Mexico in 2015, and are looking to make more history by earning a trip to the NCAAs for the first time.

UW has won 10 of its last 11 matches entering postseason play, a remarkable climb from the rocky start.

“I did not think this was possible because we started the season off pretty rough,” Zehender said. “We all came back from Christmas break from home and we just like started off with this long losing streak and we're like, ‘How are we going to get out of this?’

“We had a long talk with our coaches and also only the girls, and we told ourselves we have to change something, this cannot keep going on like that because it was frustrating. We were all in the bad moods. We didn't enjoy practicing. Obviously, if you're winning, you're happy, you're always in a good mood. And if you're losing, you're just like, frustrated. But I'm glad we made it like out of this hole and it just feels good to be here right now.”

The UW-SJSU winner will play the No. 4 Air Force-No. 5 Colorado State winner in the semifinals on Friday. The entire tournament is streaming on the MW Network with the championship match set for noon on Saturday.