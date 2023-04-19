The University of Wyoming's Violetta Borodina was named the Mountain West freshman tennis player of the week on Wednesday.

Competing at No. 3 singles, Borodina won 6-2, 7-6 (3) against her Boise State opponent on Saturday and 6-2, 6-4 against Utah State on Sunday. She also teamed with Maria Oreshkina to win a No. 2 doubles match against Boise State.

The Cowgirls (12-9, 7-1 MW) are in Fort Collins, Colorado, this weekend to face Air Force and New Mexico with a chance to win the program's first MW regular season title. The MW Championships are April 26-29 in Las Vegas.