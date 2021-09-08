Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball hosts strong field at Uni-Wyo Invite

LARAMIE – Coming off a successful road trip to the East Coast, the Wyoming volleyball program is gearing up to host a strong field at the UniWyo Invite.

The Cowgirls (4-2) will play a doubleheader against UC Santa Barbara (10 a.m.) and Northwestern (7 p.m.) Friday before facing Missouri at 6 p.m. Saturday at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

UW head coach Chad Callihan is looking forward to seeing how his team handles playing another solid West Coast program and two Power 5 opponents this weekend.

“This is a gauntlet,” Callihan said. “Any team in the country would say that. All three of these matches are going to be a real challenge, especially with limited recovery time and opportunity to scout and things like that. So you really want to be playing good volleyball.

"I think for us it's really important that we kind of have a gritty grind to us. Our defense was way too porous in week one.”

The Cowgirls were defeated twice by Saint Mary’s during the opening weekend of the season in Laramie. The team bounced back with four-set wins over Jacksonville State and Charleston Southern last Friday in Charleston, S.C.