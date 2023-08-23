LARAMIE – The Cowgirls have already had a busy month bonding on and off the court.

The Wyoming volleyball team recently held a public scrimmage in Laramie, played an exhibition match against Montana State in Cody and made a trip to Yellowstone National Park on the way home.

Now it’s time for the Kaylee Prigge era to officially begin with UW hosting its Rumble in the Rockies tournament beginning Friday in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Prigge replaced Chad Callihan in November when the longtime head coach decided to step away as the program’s all-time leader for wins (178) and Mountain West wins (108).

“I feel really fortunate to be in the position I’m in,” said Prigge, who was an assistant under Callihan the past four seasons. “I look up to Chad a ton. He had a ton of success here, he’s a mentor of mine personally, and we still talk all the time.”

Prigge retained assistant Becky Baker, who also played for Callihan, and they will keep the defensive system that produced five 20-win seasons and 21 all-conference selections over the previous 10 seasons.

New associate head coach Josh Taylor, a former head coach at Missouri, and new assistant, Darshaya Gallard, the former Central Wyoming College head coach, will help Prigge upgrade the offensive scheme and rebuild from last season’s disappointing 10-20 finish.

The Cowgirls return 10 key contributors, including 2022 MW freshman of the year Tierney Barlow, setter Kasia Partyka and former Kelly Walsh star Corin Carruth.

Barlow ranked fourth in the conference with a .366 hitting percentage and led UW with 89 total blocks. Partyka led the MW in assists (1,184) and was second in assists per set (9.87). Carruth led the team in kills (224).

“I think the energy coming into this year is very different,” Carruth said. “We have a drive to get back to the top of the pack. That has been different from the three years I have been here previously. It’s really exciting.”

The other veteran rotation players are Macey Boggs, Skylar Erickson, Sarah Holcomb, Kayla Mazzocca, Kendal Rivera, Rylee Schulz and Zoee Smith.

“She has very much built confidence within our team for those of us who were here in the spring,” Smith said of Prigge. “For those (new players) who came in, I’m sure it has been a different experience for them as well. She has done an amazing job and her coaching style has definitely meshed well with the players she has.”

Prigge signed a talented recruiting class that includes KW’s Abi Milby and Evelyn Udezue, the daughter of former UW basketball star Ugo Udezue. Two notable transfers, Holly Eastridge (South Carolina) and Sonte Stewart (Florida Atlantic), were also added from the portal.

“I thought I would never go to Wyoming because I was in South Carolina. There was no way,” Eastridge said. “Then I visited and immediately fell in love. I loved the coaches; I loved the whole team and the resources that are provided here.”

UW opens the regular season with a doubleheader against Winthrop (noon) and Wisconsin-Green Bay (7 p.m.) on Friday in the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Cowgirls host South Dakota State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Outside expectations are low for Prigge’s first season, with UW picked 10th in the preseason MW coaches poll. The Cowgirls begin conference play at co-favorite Utah State on Sept. 21 and host co-favorite UNLV on Sept. 28.

+1 Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ryan Thorburn UW sports reporter Follow Ryan Thorburn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false