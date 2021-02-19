 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball loses at Boise State in three sets
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball loses at Boise State in three sets

The University of Wyoming volleyball team's perfect start came to a crashing halt Friday at Boise State as the Broncos rolled to a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-18, 25-14) of the Cowgirls.

UW (4-1 Mountain West) hit just .112 as a team, and freshman Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) and senior KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with six kills apiece. Senior Jackie McBride and freshman Naya Shime (Riverton) added four kills each, while Kaitlyn Gehler had a match-high 15 digs and Abby Olson had 26 assists.

The two teams conclude their two-game series Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

Corin Carruth headshot

Carruth
