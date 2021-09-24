Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball loses in five sets to Utah State in MW opener

The University of Wyoming volleyball team opened Mountain West play Thursday night with a 3-2 (23-25, 33-31, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11) home loss to Utah State.
KC McMahon had 17 kills to lead the Cowgirls (8-5, 0-1 MW), who also got double-digit kills from Faith Waitsman (12), Naya Shime (11) and Jackie McBride (10). Waitsman added 13 digs and five blocks while McBride had seven blocks.
Setter Payton Chamberlain finished with 48 assists and 11 digs and Erika Jones had 22 digs.
UW returns to the court Saturday for a MW match against Boise State. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
