Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball survives five-set marathon at New Mexico

The University of Wyoming volleyball team's first Mountain West victory of the season was a memorable one as the Cowgirls held on for a 3-2 victory (25-18, 26-24, 12-25, 20-25, 24-22) Thursday night at New Mexico.

Two in-state players came up big to lead the Cowgirls' charge.

Junior Naya Shime (Riverton) had a career-high 26 kills and added six blocks and junior Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) set career marks with 20 kills and 16 digs.

The Cowgirls (5-10, 1-2 MW) also got 59 assists and 18 digs from sophomore setter Kasie Partyka, 19 digs from senior Hailey Zuroske and 14 digs from junior libero Zoee Smith.

UW returns to the court Saturday at Air Force.