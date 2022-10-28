Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball sweeps past Fresno State on Thursday

The University of Wyoming volleyball team continued its late-season surge with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-18) sweep of Fresno State on Thursday at the UniWyo Sports Complex in Laramie.

The victory was the second in a row for the Cowgirls (10-13, 6-5 Mountain West) and their fourth in the past five matches.

KC McMahon had 12 kills and Naya Shime (Riverton) nine to lead UW's offensive attack. Kasia Partyka had 37 assists and nine digs, Skylar Erickson had a career-high 11 digs and Teresa Garza added nine digs.

The Cowgirls host San Diego State on Saturday.