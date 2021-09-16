Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team heads to Kansas for Shocker Classic

The University of Wyoming volleyball will look to build off last week's successful showing at its UniWyo Invite this weekend when it competes in the Shocker Volleyball Classic in Wichita, Kansas.

The Cowgirls (6-3) went 2-1 at their home invite, with KC McMahon and Faith Waitsman both earning all-tournament honors. McMahon led UW with 34 kills on the weekend while Waitsman had 21 kills and 16 digs. Senior Hailey Zuroske had a solid showing with 28 kills and 27 digs.

UW opens play Friday against Creighton and plays host Wichita State and South Dakota State on Saturday.

Following this weekend, the Cowgirls begin Mountain West play Sept. 23 at home against Utah State.

