Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team is set to begin 2021 season

The schedule was altered because Belmont was unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues. Even though fans are allowed to attend UW matches, it was a reminder that the pandemic that wiped out the 2020 fall season isn’t completely in the rear-view mirror.

“We probably have as good a community in terms of support as anybody in our conference and one of the best in the nation,” UW head coach Chad Callihan said. “We didn’t get to enjoy and experience that last year. I really hope that we’re able to continue with the current plan of having fans in full capacity because I really do think that lends itself to a neat experience for our players.”

The Cowgirls finished 8-6 overall during the delayed 2020 conference-only season played in the spring.

McBride, who became just the eighth player to earn all-MW honors four times and the second in program history (Erin Kirby, 2011-14), decided to take advantage of the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility.

“Last year obviously was a bit of a downer,” McBride said. “It wasn’t what I wanted my senior year to be, it wasn’t the note that I wanted to leave Wyoming on. So having another opportunity has been super-duper fun. I’m just glad we were granted the COVID year.”