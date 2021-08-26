Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team is set to begin 2021 season

LARAMIE – Mountain West Conference volleyball fans are probably thinking the same thing.
Jackie McBride is still playing for Wyoming?
That’s right, the four-time all-MW selection is back to lead the 2021 Cowgirls.
McBride, 23, has experienced everything entering her sixth year at UW, except winning the elusive conference championship.
“It would mean everything. That has definitely been the dream since I got here,” McBride said after a recent practice. “As the years have gone on, we’ve finished second and third and were so close to tasting it. Getting that little bit of taste and not being able to finish and execute when we needed to definitely has put a chip on the older girls’ shoulders. Our competitiveness can definitely lead us there. I think we can take the Mountain West championship.
“Being my last chance even adds more fuel to the fire than before. I’m excited to get the season going.”
The Cowgirls, who return all 12 players from last year's team and were picked fourth in the preseason MW coaches poll, open the campaign with four matches at their Rumble in the Rockies Tournament this weekend at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
UW plays Saint Mary’s at 2 p.m. and Siena at 6:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Cowgirls play Siena at 10 a.m. and Saint Mary’s at 6:30 p.m.
The schedule was altered because Belmont was unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues. Even though fans are allowed to attend UW matches, it was a reminder that the pandemic that wiped out the 2020 fall season isn’t completely in the rear-view mirror.
“We probably have as good a community in terms of support as anybody in our conference and one of the best in the nation,” UW head coach Chad Callihan said. “We didn’t get to enjoy and experience that last year. I really hope that we’re able to continue with the current plan of having fans in full capacity because I really do think that lends itself to a neat experience for our players.”
The Cowgirls finished 8-6 overall during the delayed 2020 conference-only season played in the spring.
McBride, who became just the eighth player to earn all-MW honors four times and the second in program history (Erin Kirby, 2011-14), decided to take advantage of the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility.
“Last year obviously was a bit of a downer,” McBride said. “It wasn’t what I wanted my senior year to be, it wasn’t the note that I wanted to leave Wyoming on. So having another opportunity has been super-duper fun. I’m just glad we were granted the COVID year.”
McBride, a middle blocker, isn’t the only veteran leader on Callihan’s deepest team in his nine seasons at UW. Senior outside hitter KC McMahon was an all-conference selection in 2019, and middle blocker Faith Waitsman is a fifth-year senior.
“How do I say this nicely? We did everything that we needed to do,” McMahon said of the frustrations of trying to play last season. “None of us got COVID, we worked really hard in the gym and we got that call that we got canceled (in the fall). I think that devastation of not being able to have our season was probably the hardest part.”
UNLV is the preseason MW favorite after winning the title in the spring. Boise State and rival Colorado State were also picked ahead of UW.
McBride, who missed the final two matches of the spring slate due to injury, will try to lead the Cowgirls to the top of the mountain.
“She’s just a neat kid,” Callihan said. “She’s kind of a throwback in terms of her competitiveness. You see players and they like to win. Jackie just doesn't know how to play a game without competing to beat you. That’s a real joy for us.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn