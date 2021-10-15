Wyoming cross country teams compete at Pre-Nationals meet in Florida

The University of Wyoming cross country teams had two runners finish in the top 100 Friday at Pre-Nationals in Tallahassee, Florida.

Senior Oisin O'Gailin placed 90th for the Cowboys with a time of 24 minutes, 11.6 seconds while senior Katelyn Mitchem placed 100th for the Cowgirls with a time of 21:10.8.

Overall, the men's team finished 28th out of 40 teams; the women's team finished 24th in the 33-team field.

Rounding out the top five for the Cowboys were Mason Norman (24:32.9), Seth Bruxvoort (24:45.5), Gus McIntyre (24:48.1) and Laramie's Albert Steiner (24:59.7).

Rounding out the top five for the Cowgirls were Leah Christians (21:22.5), Kylie Smshauser (21:36.6), Kaylee Kearse (22:10.4) and Addie Iken (22:26.6).

The UW runners will next compete in the Mountain West Championships on Oct 29 in Albuquerque.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.