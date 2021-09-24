 Skip to main content
Wyoming cross country teams finish in top 10 at Roy Griak Invitational
UW CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming cross country teams finish in top 10 at Roy Griak Invitational

The Wyoming cross country teams traveled to St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday and both the Cowboys and Cowgirls came home with top-10 finishes in the 21-team field.

Oisin O'Gailin led the Cowboys with a 19th-place finish and Seth Bruxvoort was 25th as UW finished fifth in the team standings.

Katelyn Mitchem was the leading runner for the Cowgirls, finishing 26th. UW placed ninth.

Both teams return to action Oct. 15 at Pre-Nationals in Tallahassee, Florida.

