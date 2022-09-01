Wyoming cross country teams open season Saturday, will host MW championships in October

LARAMIE – The Cowboys and Cowgirls begin the cross country campaign Saturday at the Wyoming Invitational at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne.

The women’s race begins at 9 a.m. with the men’s race to follow at 9:30 a.m. The four-team field also includes Colorado State.

“It’s a great way to kick off your Wyoming chants before you come back and tailgate,” UW cross country coach Scott Dahlberg said of fans interested in attending the cross country races free of charge ahead of the home football opener. “I think it’s a 1:30 kickoff for Tulsa, so plenty of time to get back for that.”

The Wyoming Invitational will not be the biggest race the Border War rivals compete in on the north side of the border this season.

The Pokes will also host the Mountain West championships on Oct. 28 at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.

“It could be perfect weather, it could be snow. I think we’re OK with snow,” Dahlberg said. “From a facilities and logistical standpoint it complicates things, but we’ll have volunteers bring snow shovels and clear the course if that happens.”

Even if there is perfect weather for the MW championships, UW will have an advantage by training at 7,220 feet year-round.

The Cowboys were picked fifth and the Cowgirls sixth – the same positions they finished at the 2021 conference championships – in the preseason poll.

“We saw a trajectory,” Dahlberg said of the growth the young UW lineups showed last season. “We saw a lot of really good things happening, both in the fitness and the maturity and the team camaraderie.”

The Pokes will gear up for the MW championships by competing in major races at Minnesota (Sept. 23) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 15).

The NCAA Mountain Regional will be Nov. 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the NCAA championships will be Nov. 10 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“This group right over here has been running 70 to 80 miles a week and not all those miles are casual miles, some of them are done at a pretty fast clip,” Dahlberg said of his 2022 team. “So that’s a lot of running, but they’re putting the work in to get to the next level and we’re trying to help get them there.”