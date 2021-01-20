Wyoming cross country teams picked 5th, 7th in Mountain West preseason poll

The Wyoming men's cross country was picked to finish fifth while the UW women's team was seventh in the preseason Mountain West coaches' poll released Wednesday.

The Cowboys return six letterwinners from last year's team that finished third at last year's MW Championships and sixth at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships. Leading the list is sophomore Albert Steiner (Laramie), who placed 25th at the MW Championships. Also finishing in the top 40 at the meet for UW were senior Jerald Taylor and sophomore Blake Hubert.

For the Cowgirls, who finished seventh at the MW Championships, junior Katelyn Mitchem is the top returnee after her 23rd-place showing at the meet. UW also returns juniors Kaylee Bentley, Addi Iken, Kaleigh Douglass (Lyman) and McKenzi Davison (Big Piney).

UW opens its season Saturday with a dual meet against Colorado State in Cheyenne.

