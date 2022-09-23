Wyoming cross country teams show well at Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota

The University of Wyoming cross country teams returned to action Friday, with both the Cowboys and Cowgirls running well at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The men's team finished fifth out of 17 teams while the women's team placed seventh out of 20 teams.

Sophomore Mason Norman led the Cowboys, placing 13th over the 8k course with a time of 24 minutes, 26.4 seconds. Junior Albert Steiner (Laramie) was 21st with a time of 24:42.1

For the Cowgirls, senior Katelyn Mitchem finished 13th in 21:13.9 over the 6k course, sophomore Abigail Whitman (Laramie) was 25th in 21:31.8 and sophomore Leah Christians was 27th in 21:32.8.

Both UW teams compete next at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Oct. 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.