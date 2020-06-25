You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming distance runner Christopher Henry earns Academic All-America honors
Wyoming distance runner Christopher Henry earns Academic All-America honors

University of Wyoming distance runner Christopher Henry added to his academic honors Thursday. The junior was named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America for cross country and track & field.

A native of Laramie, Henry has maintained a 4.0 GPA with a double major in molecular biology and physiology. The academic award is the third in a row for Henry, who was a first-team selection last year and earned third-team honors in 2018.

This past season Henry placed 136th at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships, earning his second consecutive NCAA Elite 90 Award for having the highest GPA and most completed credit hours at an NCAA Championship event.

Henry also finished third in the 3,000-meter run at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships to earn all-conference honors for the second year in a row.

