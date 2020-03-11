You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming diver Karla Contreras qualifies for NCAA Championships
View Comments
UW MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DIVING

Wyoming diver Karla Contreras qualifies for NCAA Championships

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming junior Karla Contreras finished seventh in the 3-meter springboard at the Zone E qualifier in Federal Way, Washington, on Tuesday to qualify for the 2020 NCAA Championships.

Contreras had a score of 301.30 in the prelims and 312.90 in the finals for a combined score of 614.20 on six dives. That earned her a seventh-place finish in an event in which the top nine qualifiers make the NCAA meet.

UW freshman Melissa Mirafuentes finished 16th with a combined score of 550.75 and sophomore McKenna Houlihan was 18th with a 510.35. Cowboys sophomore Brendan Byrnes placed 20th in the 1-meter springboard.

Karla Contreras

Contreras
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News