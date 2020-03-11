Wyoming diver Karla Contreras qualifies for NCAA Championships

University of Wyoming junior Karla Contreras finished seventh in the 3-meter springboard at the Zone E qualifier in Federal Way, Washington, on Tuesday to qualify for the 2020 NCAA Championships.

Contreras had a score of 301.30 in the prelims and 312.90 in the finals for a combined score of 614.20 on six dives. That earned her a seventh-place finish in an event in which the top nine qualifiers make the NCAA meet.