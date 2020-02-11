You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes earns Mountain West weekly honors
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S DIVING

Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes earns Mountain West weekly honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's Melissa Mirafuentes added to her impressive freshman campaign Tuesday when she was named the Mountain West Diver of the Week on Tuesday.

The Guadalupe, Mexico, native won all three diving events and set two school records over the weekend at the Air Force Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Mirafuentes set a new mark in the 3-meter competition with a combined score of 365.55 in the finals and in the platform with a 296.00 in the preliminaries. She also won the 1-meter competition with a combined score of 298.60.

The MW weekly honor was the second this spring and the third overall for Mirafuentes.

Melissa Mirafuentes

Mirafuentes
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News