Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes earns Mountain West weekly honors

Wyoming's Melissa Mirafuentes added to her impressive freshman campaign Tuesday when she was named the Mountain West Diver of the Week on Tuesday.
The Guadalupe, Mexico, native won all three diving events and set two school records over the weekend at the Air Force Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mirafuentes set a new mark in the 3-meter competition with a combined score of 365.55 in the finals and in the platform with a 296.00 in the preliminaries. She also won the 1-meter competition with a combined score of 298.60.
The MW weekly honor was the second this spring and the third overall for Mirafuentes.